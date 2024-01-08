GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NITI Aayog lauds Kerala for initiatives in Ayush sector

Health Minister Veena George says the State government has spent ₹532.51 crore in the Ayush sector over the past two years

January 08, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Kerala’s achievements in the Ayush sector has won laurels from NITI Aayog, Health Minister Veena George said here on Monday.

She said the report prepared by a NITI Aayog team that visited Ayush health and wellness centres in Kerala as part of a nation-wide assessment had lauded the State. “The report states that Kerala offered the best services in the Ayush system, reflected in the increase in the number of patients registering through OP. It also mentioned the State’s initiative in organising Ayush medical camps”.

The Minister said the State government has spent ₹532.51 crore in the Ayush sector over the last two years. She said new posts were created in the Ayurveda and Homoeopathy departments and 1,000 Ayush yoga clubs launched. The e- hospital system was also launched in the Ayush sector.

She added that NITI Aayog had also appreciated the availability of full-time yoga trainers and the efforts to popularise yoga in the State as well as the clean washrooms in Ayush wellness centres.

