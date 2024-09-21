ADVERTISEMENT

Nithin Madhukar Jamdar is the new Kerala Chief Justice

Published - September 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nitin Madhukar Jamdar

Nithin Madhukar Jamdar, a senior judge of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jamdar succeeds Ashish Jitendra Desai as Chief Justice of the High Court.

A native of Solapur, Mr. Jamdar obtained his degrees in Commerce and Law from Sydenham Commerce College and Government Law College, Mumbai.

He practised as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court primarily in administrative and constitutional laws and represented various public bodies such as the zilla parishads, municipal councils, municipal corporations, and universities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration and served as a senior Standing Counsel for the Union of India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US