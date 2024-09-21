GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nithin Madhukar Jamdar is the new Kerala Chief Justice

Published - September 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Nitin Madhukar Jamdar

Nitin Madhukar Jamdar

Nithin Madhukar Jamdar, a senior judge of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Jamdar succeeds Ashish Jitendra Desai as Chief Justice of the High Court.

A native of Solapur, Mr. Jamdar obtained his degrees in Commerce and Law from Sydenham Commerce College and Government Law College, Mumbai.

He practised as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court primarily in administrative and constitutional laws and represented various public bodies such as the zilla parishads, municipal councils, municipal corporations, and universities.

He had also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration and served as a senior Standing Counsel for the Union of India

Published - September 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.