Nithin Madhukar Jamdar is the new Kerala Chief Justice

Nithin Madhukar Jamdar, a senior judge of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Jamdar succeeds Ashish Jitendra Desai as Chief Justice of the High Court.

A native of Solapur, Mr. Jamdar obtained his degrees in Commerce and Law from Sydenham Commerce College and Government Law College, Mumbai.

He practised as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court primarily in administrative and constitutional laws and represented various public bodies such as the zilla parishads, municipal councils, municipal corporations, and universities.

He had also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration and served as a senior Standing Counsel for the Union of India