NITC students launch start-up to promote entrepreneurship

February 17, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

A group of students at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) has launched a start-up to encourage other students to become entrepreneurs.

The founders of Levyug Private Limited were inspired by the National Student Start-up Policy 2019 formulated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The services of the start-up are not limited to the NITC. The members are visiting various higher education institutions across the country to guide students on start-up initiatives.

Levyug aims to provide the right environment to young entrepreneurs by offering them resources, connections, and essential information that they require through a digital platform, said Kailash G.V., founder and CEO of Levyug. The services offered by the team include expert business consultancy covering market analysis, financial planning, marketing strategies, and operational efficiency, he added.

The platform also facilitates connections between start-ups and potential investors, besides legal and regulatory compliance assistance. The other members of Levyug are G.R.S. Nikitha, Gowtham Goud, Bhavya Bollineni, and Vepuri Lakshman Vikranth.

