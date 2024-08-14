GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NITC student wins awards for best thesis for her work on Nagpur city

Published - August 14, 2024 02:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Sakshi Katekhaye with her award

Sakshi Katekhaye with her award | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sakshi Katekhaye, an M. Plan graduate (2022-24) from the Department of Architecture and Planning, National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has won the NIUA-NMCG (National Institute for Urban Affairs- National Mission for Clean Ganga) Best Thesis Award in the postgraduate category for the year 2024.

The year’s theme focused on ‘Re-imagining Urban Rivers’. Sakshi’s research focused on Nagpur city and its Nag and Pioli rivers and lakes in her work titled ‘Enhancing Resilience and Imageability of Urban Areas through their Lake and River Assets – A Case of Nagpur’. She received the prize from Rajeev Kumar Mittal, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Debolina Kundu, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Rajiv Ranjan, Chief Advisor, NIUA.

Sakshi’s thesis was shortlisted in the top 10 list of PG theses. It was examined at various stages by subject experts and mentored by inputs from the NIUA-NMCG panel. This is a rare achievement for the NIT-C, which had secured the prize twice in the last three years. The work was completed under the supervision of Sanil Kumar from the Department of Architecture and Planning, NIT-C. She was mentored by Vaishnavi T.G. Shankar from NIUA. Students of IIT Rookee and School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, won the second and third prizes respectively.

