NITC prepares master plan for Mukkam health centre

Project aims at providing comprehensive healthcare to all sections

Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has prepared a master plan for the comprehensive development of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mukkam municipality. A team led by K. Chithra, Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture and Planning, designed and prepared the master plan which Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC, presented to the Chairman of Mukkam municipality, P.T. Babu, on the campus. Thiruvambadi MLA, Linto Joseph, was also present. A press release said that the proposed master plan aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare with a universal approach at the CHC. As such, the CHC will cater as a one hub facility accelerating universal access to public health services such as women’s health, child health, immunisation, and nutrition. The proposed redevelopment would accommodate outpatient consultation rooms, one minor operation theatre and three major operation theatres and intensive care beds. It also has an emergency wing to cater to critical care needs. The women and child ward would consist of a labour room complex, a gynaecology ward and neonatal care wards. The new building also houses essential diagnostic facilities such as laboratories, X-ray, USG and C.T. scan at a single venue. The team considered the feedback from the current users and provided palliative care, physiotherapy, and vaccination facilities in the most accessible locations. The community’s needs, such as the dialysis unit, pharmacy and isolation ward, are also addressed in the proposed plan. The new design for the CHC presented opportunities to accommodate state-of-the-art diagnostic and clinical facilities to provide best-in- class treatment to the local community at Mukkam.

Faculty members of the Department of Architecture and Planning, P.K. Amritha, Deepthi Bendi, and Sanil Kumar were also part of the team. Prof. Madhusudanan Pillai, Dean of Research and Consultancy, NITC, was present during the discussions.