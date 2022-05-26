NITC, MVRCCRI to work with Maastricht varsity

For application of Artificial Intelligence in cancer research

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) and MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute (MVRCCRI) have decided to strengthen joint research with Maastricht University and Maastro Clinic, Netherlands, in applying Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science for cancer research.

Andre Dekker, professor, Clinical Data Science Department, Maastricht University, addressed researchers from NITC and doctors from MVRCCRI on Thursday. He emphasised the tremendous scope of applying Machine Learning methods for early detection and treatment of cancer.

Leonard Wee, faculty member and clinical data scientist at Maastricht University, also shared his experience in data science and cancer research.

Dr. Andre and Dr. Len visited both NITC and MVRCCRI. A joint research work involving the institutes, using the Federated Learning method, for improving treatment for lung cancer, is in progress. A discussion was held at NITC with the active participation of faculty members, doctors, and research scholars, and various ideas were shared on the application of Machine Learning and data science for assisting medical professionals to arrive at better clinical decisions for effective treatment of cancer.

NITC Director Prasad Krishna exhorted the young researchers to utilise their potential in a compassionate manner, bringing comfort to patients.