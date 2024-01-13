NITC hosts high-end workshop

January 13, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) has begun a high-end workshop on ‘Developing a Robust and Secure Routing Algorithm for Real-time Vehicular Networks’.

The workshop, funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), is aimed at deepening the understanding of vehicular networking protocol stack fundamentals. Arun Raj Kumar P., Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, NITC, is the event coordinator of the workshop.

A press release on Friday said the workshop, which commenced earlier this week, delved into various aspects of vehicular communication protocol stack design. The participants are graduate and research scholars from various institutes such as Pondicherry University, Anna University, VIT Vellore, SRM Chennai, and SRM Andhra Pradesh. They engaged in intensive sessions including algorithm analysis, graph theory concepts, and routing protocol design.

The event also featured hands-on practical sessions focusing on network and socket programming, onboard unit configuration involving different sensors, and establishing communication between vehicles.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the in-depth exploration of graph theory and spanners, aiding participants in grasping the mathematical modelling of routing protocols. The workshop provided valuable insights into vulnerabilities within the existing protocol stack and the potential damage to critical infrastructure.

Speakers from various Indian Institutes of Technology, University of Oslo, and General Motors led the sessions. Their expertise and diverse perspectives enriched the discussions, bringing a global dimension to the workshop.

The participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the challenges involved in developing secure routing algorithms for real-time vehicular networks. The workshop facilitated knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration between academia and industry experts.

The success of the workshop underscores the NITC’s commitment to advancing research and education in the field of Intelligent Transportation Systems. The workshop will officially conclude on Sunday.