NITC holds webinar series on National Logistics Policy

January 23, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (CoELSCM) of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) is organise a webinar series on ‘National Logistics Policy: Shaping Indian logistics for improving competitiveness’ as part of the Logistics Human Resource Development and Capacity Building Initiative under the PM Gati Shakti Scheme.

The first in the series on the topic ‘Opportunities and challenges of rail freight operations in India’ was held last week. R. Siva, Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Freight), Southern Railway, was the resource person for the first episode of the webinar series. Mr. Siva presented the trends in rail freight over the years and reforms in the freight sector undertaken by the Indian Railways and also explained details of the National Rail Plan 2030 and initiatives of the Indian Railways to reduce transport cost.

The current status of infrastructure projects and major proposals for the PM Gati Shakti scheme such as dedicated greight corridors and Gati Shakti terminals were also discussed at the webinar. Mr. Siva also highlighted the various challenges before the Indian Railways in increasing the train length and wagon capacity.

Faculty members, students, and research scholars from across the country attended the webinar. The CoELSCM works across various research groups such as industrial engineering, transportation engineering, remote sensing and geospatial technology, construction management, and cyber security. Details on the centre and its future initiatives are available at https://nitc.ac.in/coelscm/

