NITC develops smart solar stove 

Product suitable for use at home and roadside eateries

Kozhikode

Researchers at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) have designed and developed an eco-friendly smart solar stove with zero operating cost for domestic and roadside eateries (thattukadas).

An excellent alternative cooking system, especially when prices of domestic cooking gas are rising, the smart solar stove with multiple versions has been tested for practical feasibility and is ready to be launched in the market at an affordable price, a press release said here on Tuesday. The Department of Biotechnology of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology had funded the project. NITC Director Prasad Krishna launched the product on the campus. One of the product versions that can be used directly under the sun has a single and double stove suitable for domestic cooking. Another model, which can be employed for all types of cooking purposes, has a provision to connect an LED lamp. The sufficient illumination will help vendors to extend their business operating hours during night hours. Besides, this model, having a foldable solar panel, can be used by travellers and tourists. Another model has a battery with a control unit for extending the cooking time during overcast weather. V. Karthikeyan, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, NITC, said that the smart stove was similar to a user- friendly induction cooker. It had no thermal or electromagnetic wave radiation. Multiple safety features were added to the product, he said. S. Ashok, Chairman, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, NITC, said that a number of industries had expressed interest to secure the technology for commercial manufacture of the smart solar stove.