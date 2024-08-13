GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-C’s rank drops by two positions to 25 in NIRF

Published - August 13, 2024 01:36 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
The rank of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) in the engineering stream in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released on Monday dropped by two positions from the previous year, securing the 25th rank.

Also, the institute’s rank in architecture and planning climbed down to the third place, one position down from last year. However, the department remained ahead of the prestigious School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, which secured the fifth position.

NITC Director Prasad Krishna said the institute remained among the top five NITs in the country. “We are also happy that the Department of Architecture and Planning is among the best in India,” he added.

Prof. Krishna noted that over the past few years, private engineering colleges and new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had been advancing in the rankings. “Even so, we have consistently maintained an enviable position. We are also looking to improve scores in research and public perception in the coming years,” he added.

At rank 25, the NIT-C is the leading engineering institution in Kerala, even ahead of the Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad (64) and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IISST), Thiruvananthapuram ( 51). While admission to the flagship BTech courses at the NITC is through the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), it is through Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) to the other two institutes.

IIT Palakkad began functioning in 2015, and IIST was set up in 2007. Originally established in 1961 as a Regional Engineering College, the NITC was transformed into an NIT in 2002.

The NITC has scored 77.36 out of 100 in Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR); 37.59 in Research and Professional Practice (RPC); 67.93 in Outreach and Inclusivity (OI); 79.48 in Graduation Outcomes (GO); and 40.1 in Perception in various parameters. For the Department of Architecture and Planning, the scores were, 93.63 in TLR, 59.49 in RPC, 81.67 in GO, 71.86 in OI, and 66.45 in Perception.

