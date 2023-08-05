NIT Calicut to host Young Idea Conclave on August 19

August 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will host Young Idea Conclave on August 19 to offer a platform for college students to showcase their concepts and ideas.

The programme, initiated by Innovations Expedition, in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), will give an opportunity for students to create ideas and promote innovation, says a release here on Saturday. The event will be held at MBA Auditorium on NIT-C campus.

‘Innovative Idea Pitching Competition’ for students and interaction with professionals will be its highlights. It is supported by the School of Management Studies and the Centre for Innovations, Entrepreneurship and Incubation of NIT-C. Other engineering colleges in Kozhikode are also supporting it. District Collector A. Geetha will inaugurate the event. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna will preside over the inaugural session. KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop P. Ambika will deliver the keynote address.