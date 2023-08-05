HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT Calicut to host Young Idea Conclave on August 19

August 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will host Young Idea Conclave on August 19 to offer a platform for college students to showcase their concepts and ideas.

The programme, initiated by Innovations Expedition, in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), will give an opportunity for students to create ideas and promote innovation, says a release here on Saturday. The event will be held at MBA Auditorium on NIT-C campus.

‘Innovative Idea Pitching Competition’ for students and interaction with professionals will be its highlights. It is supported by the School of Management Studies and the Centre for Innovations, Entrepreneurship and Incubation of NIT-C. Other engineering colleges in Kozhikode are also supporting it. District Collector A. Geetha will inaugurate the event. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna will preside over the inaugural session. KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop P. Ambika will deliver the keynote address.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.