ADVERTISEMENT

NIT Calicut team wins accolades at e-Yantra Robotics competition

April 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Students developed ‘Roadbot’ for efficient maintenance of roads

The Hindu Bureau

The winning team from NIT-C comprising Eldho Kuriakose and Vivek Pankaj with their Roadbot model and certificates.

A team from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) bagged the top position in the national-level e-Yantra Robotics competition conducted by IIT-Bombay on April 1. The team comprising Eldho Kuriakose (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and Vivek Pankaj (Computer Science and Engineering), both third year students and members of the Robotics Interest Group (RIGNITC) at NIT-C, developed a RoadBot for efficient maintenance of roads.

The RoadBot is a robot that searches for faulty road segments and fills potholes without disrupting the traffic, making it ideal for busy roads where road repair could cause traffic disruptions. The robot constantly works to assess the road and tries to work on the construction zone as swiftly as possible. It is controlled using Raspberry Pi and programmed in Elixir, a functional programming language that helps in the efficient utilisation of multiple cores in Raspberry Pi.

e-Yantra is a project sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT). e-Yantra Robotics Competition aims to promote robotics education and encourages students to develop skills in embedded systems, programming, and mechatronics. The competition was open to students from engineering colleges across India. As none of the 376 participating teams in the competition could complete the task given to them, the first prize was not awarded to anyone. The NIT-C team secured the top position by winning the second prize.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US