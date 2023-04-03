NIT Calicut team wins accolades at e-Yantra Robotics competition

April 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

A team from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) bagged the top position in the national-level e-Yantra Robotics competition conducted by IIT-Bombay on April 1. The team comprising Eldho Kuriakose (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and Vivek Pankaj (Computer Science and Engineering), both third year students and members of the Robotics Interest Group (RIGNITC) at NIT-C, developed a RoadBot for efficient maintenance of roads.

The RoadBot is a robot that searches for faulty road segments and fills potholes without disrupting the traffic, making it ideal for busy roads where road repair could cause traffic disruptions. The robot constantly works to assess the road and tries to work on the construction zone as swiftly as possible. It is controlled using Raspberry Pi and programmed in Elixir, a functional programming language that helps in the efficient utilisation of multiple cores in Raspberry Pi.

e-Yantra is a project sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT). e-Yantra Robotics Competition aims to promote robotics education and encourages students to develop skills in embedded systems, programming, and mechatronics. The competition was open to students from engineering colleges across India. As none of the 376 participating teams in the competition could complete the task given to them, the first prize was not awarded to anyone. The NIT-C team secured the top position by winning the second prize.