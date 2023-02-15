ADVERTISEMENT

NIT Calicut student found dead on campus

February 15, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Nidhin Sharma, a native of West Bengal, reportedly fell from the hostel building and is learnt to have sent a message to his friends saying he had no interest in living this life

The Hindu Bureau

NIT Calicut | Photo Credit: RAGESH K

Nidhin Sharma, 22, a student of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) was found dead on the campus on Wednesday morning. He reportedly fell from a multi-storeyed hostel building.

Nidhin is learnt to have sent a message to his friends saying he had no interest in living this life.

The authorities said Nidhin, a native of West Bengal, was a second-year-student of B-Tech (Electrical Engineering) course.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and the body was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Those in need of mental health support may contact Thanal, Kozhikode, a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact 0495- 2760000 or WhatsApp number 7902281306.

