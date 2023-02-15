HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT Calicut student found dead on campus

Nidhin Sharma, a native of West Bengal, reportedly fell from the hostel building and is learnt to have sent a message to his friends saying he had no interest in living this life

February 15, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
NIT Calicut

NIT Calicut | Photo Credit: RAGESH K

Nidhin Sharma, 22, a student of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) was found dead on the campus on Wednesday morning. He reportedly fell from a multi-storeyed hostel building.

Nidhin is learnt to have sent a message to his friends saying he had no interest in living this life.

The authorities said Nidhin, a native of West Bengal, was a second-year-student of B-Tech (Electrical Engineering) course.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and the body was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Those in need of mental health support may contact Thanal, Kozhikode, a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact 0495- 2760000 or WhatsApp number 7902281306.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / suicide / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.