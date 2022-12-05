NIT Calicut student dies in fatal fall

December 05, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Chennupati Yaswanth was a native of Kukatpally, Hyderabad district in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) died after falling from the ninth floor of the hostel building on Monday.

The deceased, Chennupati Yaswanth, a native of Kukatpally, Hyderabad district in Telangana, was a second year B.Tech student of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT-C authorities said.

A faculty member said that the student allegedly jumped from the hostel building at around 2.30 p.m. The critically injured victim was taken to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. He was put on ventilator support, however, he succumbed to injuries at around 5 p.m.

The Kunnamangalam police, which registered a case, recovered a purported suicide note from his hostel room. The note mentioned about the financial hardship he had been facing. The student was doing some part-time job and had been engaged in online transactions.

The case was registered under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the police said.

At present, the body of Yaswanth was kept at the morgue of the hospital. The post-mortem would be carried out after his parents reach Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons of the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode - 04952760000, WhatsApp 7902281306.

