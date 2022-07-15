NIT Calicut slips in NIRF ranking

However, it retains second rank in architecture category

Overall score of National Institute of Technology Calicut stood at 56.66, moderately better than 56.48 in 2021, in the current National Institutional Ranking Framework. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

However, it retains second rank in architecture category

Even as it retained the top position among the engineering colleges in the State, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has slipped by several notches in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education.

Although the institute got a new director last year, the NIT-C could only secure a rank of 31 this assessment year. Last year, it had figured among the top 25 engineering colleges in the country even as it had slipped two slots from 2020. However, the overall score of NIT-C stood at 56.66, moderately better than 56.48 in 2021.

Despite the decline in ranking, NIT-C can take comfort that it is ahead of the seven-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad that entered the fray in the NIRF ranking for the first time and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. In the coming years, a fierce competition could be expected among these three institutes in the State under the Ministry of Education.

This apart, the NIT-C has retained its NIRF rank in architecture category in the second position even as it faced a tight competition from IITs, reputed architecture schools, and other NITs. It has also retained its fifth position among NITs

Last year the scores of NIT-C for the five parameters were Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR)- 68, Research and Professional Practice (RP)- 34. 63, Graduation Outcomes (GO)- 77.94, Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)- 63.52, and Perception (PR)- 37. 53. This year, the scores were TLR- 67.13, RPC- 36.30, GO- 76.86, OI- 63.72, and PR- 38.88.

Faculty recruitment

NIT-C director Prof. Prasad Krishna said that the institute had completed a faculty recruitment recently. Since the NIRF ranking considers previous three years of data for the assessment, the effect of these recruitments is expected to be reflected in the upcoming years, he said.

New IITs climbing the ladder was also a factor for the slippage of ranking of NIT-C in the engineering stream, Prof. Krishna added.