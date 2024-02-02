NIT-Calicut shut for three days following students’ protest

February 02, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Kozhikode:

The National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) has been closed for three days from February 2 (Friday) in the wake of a students’ protest on the campus over the suspension of Vysakh Premkumar, a final-year student in Electronics and Communication Engineering, who was accused of creating ruckus on the campus on the day of ‘pran pratishtha’ or consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Though the suspension order issued by Dean Students’ Welfare was revoked following the students’ protest, the official order issued on Friday put all academic and office activities on hold till February 4. All pre-scheduled exams, campus placement drives and interviews were postponed until further orders. Students would be restrained from venturing out of the hostel premises to avoid any outdoor or campus protest activities.

Security personnel were advised to stay vigilant and not to allow any outsiders into the campus without the approval of HoDs concerned or the Registrar. The office order informed that the NIT-C authorities held discussion with the police regarding the existing security scenario on the campus. The institute also sought police protection on Friday for managing unexpected protests.

It was around 4 p.m. on Thursday that the SFI activists stormed the campus alleging that there were no reasons for an year-long suspension for Vysakh on the basis of an incident in which he had hardly any serious role as alleged. Though the activists tried to meet the authorities with a plea to revoke the decision, they were not ready to accept the same that resulted in the sudden stir.

Student organisations including KSU and SFI from outside the campus joined the demonstration in the evening. The protesters were found blocking both the gates leading to the campus apart from stopping all vehicles. Tension prevailed in the area till 10.30 pm. The protesters dispersed from the spot only after the authorities revoked the suspension order. NIT-C sources said an appellate authority would be reviewing the decision further ahead of any further orders on the same.

It was on January 22 that Vyshakh and other students raised placards saying ‘India is not Rama Rajya’. Provoked by this, another group of students allegedly manhandled him and a few other students causing unrest on the campus. The institute was in a situation to postpone its annual techno-management fest, Thathva-23, and Ragam cultural fest following the incident. It was in this backdrop that the authorities issued a circular suspending Vyshakh for one year.

The protesters alleged that the authority’s decision to suspend him was unfair and there were no actions against any student who actually manhandled him and his fellow protesters. They also alleged that their pleas were not considered by the authorities with the deserved importance.

