NIT Calicut sets up science tinkering laboratory at Govt. L.P. School

Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) scheme, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has set up a science tinkering laboratory at the Government L.P. School, Chenoth, at Chathamangalam in the Kunnamangalam sub district.

The UBA Cell at the NIT-C has proposed various initiatives to upgrade the school as a Centre of Excellence at the village level, fostering holistic development of the children. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna inaugurated the laboratory on Monday.

The tinkering laboratory has been designed to make learning concrete and easy for the students by providing visual experiences and making science learning action-oriented and experiential. It has various equipment and physical models to explore the fundamentals of science, mathematics, and biology aligning to the curriculum of lower primary education.

Prof. Krishna also unveiled the ‘wall painting’ completed under the leadership of the National Service Scheme unit of NIT-C, as a part of classroom beautification undertaken by the UBA Cell.

Shyni Anilkumar, faculty in-charge of the UBA Cell presented the details of the project activities being planned as part of the UBA scheme. NIT-C Dean (Students Welfare) G.K. Rajnikanth, school head master Shukkur Konikkal, grama panchayat member P.T. Abdurahiman, Sub District Educational Officer K.J. Paul, and the PTA president V.P. Rajitha spoke.