NIT Calicut remains the most preferred engineering college for students in Kerala

With admissions to BTech programmes almost complete, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has emerged as the top destination for engineering aspirants in Kerala.

Backed by strong fundamentals, including good infrastructure facilities, robust faculty and enviable placement records, the institute has been remaining the most preferred engineering college in the State for the past few years. “Of course, one reason is that 50% of seats are reserved for students from the home State,“ Prasad Krishna, director NIT-C, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Admission to NITs is based on the ranks obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main, a national-level entrance exam for engineering courses conducted by the National Testing Agency under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Prof. Krishna pointed out that the faculty and mentoring programmes were key components for the institute retaining the top slot. “The quality of teaching is unmatched and better than most NITs in other States. Besides, a lot of resources are available to help students. This is reflected in the graduate outcomes and stellar placement numbers, “ he said.

This year, the closing rank in the Home State quota in the open gender-neutral category after the sixth round of admissions in various branches are: Computer Science and Engineering (10,956); Electronics and Communication Engineering (17,312); Electrical and Electronics Engineering (25,305); Mechanical Engineering (32,212); Chemical Engineering (42,052) and Civil Engineering (49,527).

At the same time, only 15% of students from the State make it to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, which admits students based on the ranks obtained in JEE – Advanced, conducted by one of the seven zonal IITs at Roorkee, Kharagpur, Delhi, Kanpur, Bombay, Madras, and Guwahati. The IITs have no Home State quota.

The closing rank in the open gender-neutral category for various branches after the sixth round at IIT-Palakkad are: Computer Science and Engineering (4,718); Data Science and Engineering (6,502); Electrical Engineering (9,385); Mechanical Engineering (13,278) and Civil Engineering (15,714).

Another top institute in the State is the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), under the Department of Space, the Government of India, which uses the score of the JEE – Advanced as the basis for admission to BTech programmes in Aerospace Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics) and five-year dual degree in BTech and Master of Science/Master of Technology. However, the IIST admits students based on the percentage of JEE – Advanced marks.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Kottayam, under the MoE, admits students based on the ranks of the JEE Main. The closing rank in the open gender-neutral category in the sixth round for various BTech programmes are: Computer Science and Engineering (32,181); Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (31,741); Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Cyber Security (33,928) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (38,255).