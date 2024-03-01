GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT Calicut professor stabbed by PhD batchmate on campus, T.N. native taken into custody

Vinod, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu, has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident

March 01, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The NIT Calicut campus in Kozhikode. According to on police reports, both the persons involved in the incident had pursued PhD under the same guide at the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras. (file)

The NIT Calicut campus in Kozhikode. According to on police reports, both the persons involved in the incident had pursued PhD under the same guide at the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras. (file) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology – Calicut (NIT-C) was stabbed on the campus on March 1 (Friday) by a former batchmate. The injured faculty member has been identified as Jayachandran K. (31). Vinod, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

According to police reports, Mr. Vinod and Mr. Jayachandran had pursued PhD under the same guide at the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras. Mr. Vinod had come to visit the assistant professor “pretending” to be a student and the two had altercations at the latter’s office near the old library complex on the campus, following which Mr. Vinod allegedly stabbed Mr. Jayachandran using a pocket knife found on the table.

The security personnel intervened to separate them. Mr. Jayachandran sustained at least three wounds – on the neck and the stomach – which are not of serious nature. He was immediately taken to a private hospital.

Mr. Vinod was handed over to the police. The Kunnamangalam police have taken him into custody.

Mr. Jayachandran, also a native of Salem, joined the NIT-C in 2020 as an assistant professor in the Civil Engineering department.

Motive unclear: police

The police said the motive behind the attack was yet unclear. However, Mr. Vinod claimed that Mr. Jayachandran had “held back” some of his medical certificates in connection with a recent cardiac arrest that he had to submit at a college in Andhra Pradesh where he works as an assistant professor.

