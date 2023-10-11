NIT Calicut launches dual major BSc-BEd programme

October 11, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has launched its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) BSc-BEd, a dual major undergraduate degree in three different disciplines – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The first batch, comprising a total of 50 students, started their academic pursuit on October 10. Students from different parts of the country have joined the course to pursue a career in teaching.

The ITEP will play an important role in the revitalisation of the whole teacher education sector. The training by the faculty of the institute in a multi-disciplinary environment will help the students achieve global standards, a press release said.

In her inaugural address, Shakila T. Shamsu, former officer on Special Duty (NEP), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, highlighted that when students join teacher education programmes after graduation, they do not get a chance to nurture the kind of professionalism they are able to nurture when they choose teacher education after their secondary education. The ITEP professionalises teacher education, she pointed out.

“We are living in a society where we see the influence of artificial intelligence, robotics and other technologies. All these influences help the metamorphosis of learning. Hence, unidimensional learning has to be set aside and multidimensional learning should be promoted in the 21st century,” said Dr. Shamsu.

At present, the NITC is offering BSc-BEd (secondary level) with majors in three different disciplines. The programme is offered as per the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and subsequent initiatives by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

ITEP students at the NITC will get an opportunity to explore science, technology, education and management studies and understand the core of multidisciplinary education, said Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NITC. He urged the students to develop observational skills, listen, question, debate, reflect and assimilate to acquire true knowledge. An orientation programme for the students of ITEP and their parents was organised on Tuesday to introduce them to ITEP.

Prof. Sameer S. M., Dean (Academic); Prof. J Sudhakumar, Dean (Faculty Welfare) and Registrar-in-charge; Prof. Sunil Jacob John, Chairman of ITEP and Dr. Raman Namboodiri C K, vice chairman of ITEP attended the inaugural session.

Prof. Rajanikant G.K., Dean (Students Welfare); Prof. Satyananda Panda, chairman, Council of Wardens; Prof. Parameswaran P., Chairman, Education Technology and Library; Dr. M. Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Professor and faculty-in-charge of Student Guidance Cell; and Dr. Vineesh Ravi, Assistant Professor and faculty-in-charge of Health Centre introduced facilities available at the NITC.