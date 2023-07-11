HamberMenu
NIT Calicut launches 4-year integrated BSc-BEd programme

Programmes are accorded approval under Integrated Teacher Education Programme

July 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has introduced a four-year, dual-major undergraduate BSc-BEd programme from this academic year.

“The institute will offer BSc-BEd (secondary level) with majors in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and subsequent initiatives by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE),” said Prasad Krishna, director, NITC.

The new programmes are accorded approval under the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) being introduced in institutions, including two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and four National Institutes of Technologies (NITs). The ITEP aims at contributing substantially to the revitalisation of the whole teacher education sector. The prospective teachers passing out of this programme through a multi-disciplinary environment, imbibing global standards, are expected to shape the future of India and help the education system to adapt national education policy, according to him.

Prof. Krishna said the four-year ITEP will be open to all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary level.

A press release said on Tuesday the ITEP offered by the NITC helps students to complete BSc-BEd after their Plus Two or XII grade. This will be beneficial for the students to save one year by completing dual-major undergraduate degree in four years.

“The students can choose the major in the first semester itself and complete their BSc degree in the first three years,” said S.M. Sameer, dean (Academic), NITC.

He said the exit policy of NEP helps students exit with an undergraduate degree in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics after three years. Students who have completed their Plus Two in Science are eligible to apply for the programme. National-level entrance exam for the programme will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to Sunil Jacob John, coordinator, ITEP at NITC, the four-year ITEP is a milestone achievement in fulfilling one of the major mandates of the NEP 2020. “The programme will also nurture teachers grounded in Indian values and traditions and meet the global educational requirements in the 21st century,” he said.

Those who wish to apply for the programme can visit: www.nta.ac.in, https://ncet.samarth.ac.in, https://ncte.gov.in.

