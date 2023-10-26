NIT-C to get 5G Use-case lab

October 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has figured in the list of 100 institutions that will get 5G Use-case labs as part of the initiative of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Ministry of Communications.

A press release said here on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would award the labs to all selected institutions on October 27. The objective of the labs is to build competencies and engagement in 5G and beyond technologies for students and start-up communities.

The labs will be awarded to the institutions at the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) organised by DoT at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Along with other academic institutions that have won 5G labs under the project, NIT-C will also be connected through videoconferencing to the IMC venue on October 27.

Besides, NIT-C will organise a programme consisting of talks on 5G and 6G technologies and standards.

A quiz competition will also be conducted based on the talks with attractive prizes and certificates to winners. Over 1,000 participants including students and faculty will attend the online event and join the interactive sessions.