NIT-C ties up with KSDPL for special ventilator

23 June 2020 18:24 IST

It has unique features that could help treat COVID-19 patients

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alappuzha-based Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDPL) for the transfer of technology of an emergency ventilator that will particularly facilitate better treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The KSDPL, a State government enterprise, is engaged in manufacturing and supplying essential and life-saving medicines. It is also a major supplier of quality drugs to Kerala State Medical Service Corporation (KMSCL), Thiruvananthapuram.​​

The emergency ventilator is a breathing aid for patients with difficulty in breathing. It basically uses an Ambu bag (resuscitator) that is normally manually operated but in this case, is automatic with the use of a wiper motor drive of automobiles. The ventilator can also be used for patients when they are being transported to hospitals.​

​Dr. Sajith V., Head of School of Materials Science and Engineering, gave a brief introduction while signing the MoU on the emergency ventilator developed by the NIT-C team comprising Arun Kumar (Technology Business Incubator, NIT-C) and Anandan K.R. According to the NIT-C team, the device allows doctors to set the breath-per-minute digitally after checking the condition of the patients by adjusting the keys on the display panel.

A factor that is critical in a mechanical ventilator is Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP). ​​In the ventilator developed by the NIT-C, a valve is provided for setting the PEEP. An emergency switch with an alarm is also incorporated as a safety measure.

The emergency ventilator has unique features that could help in the treatment of COVID-19. The exhaled air of patients using non-invasive ventilators will be infected and hence needs to be filtered before expelling it to the atmosphere. Expensive filters are generally used for this. ​

However, in this ventilator, the exhaled air of the patient is disinfected. The exhale disinfector can be reused, reducing the operational cost of the respirator. The components used for this product are readily available in the shops.​

​The KSDPL will take up the commercial manufacturing of the emergency ventilator after necessary approvals. NIT-C will provide the design and product specifications by July 15. ​

The NIT-C team at the MoU signing function comprised ​Dr Sivaji Chakravorti, Director of NIT-C, Dr Ashok (Dean Research & Consultancy), Dr M.V.L.R. Anjaneyulu, Dean (P&D), Dr. Chandrasekharan K. Dean (Faculty Welfare), Dr Jeevamma Jacob, Dean (AA&IA), and Dr Sajith V., Head of SMSE. The KSDPL team had C.B. Chandrababu, chairman of KSDPL, S. Syamala, its managing director, Naveen Kumar T., and Mohandas T.L.