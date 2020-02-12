NIT-C students offered stellar salaries

Like in the previous year, students at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, ( NIT-C), have been offered stellar salaries with the placement process reaching the final stage.

Over 550 students have received job offers from leading companies with packages ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh an annum. The average compensation is also expected to be higher than last year.

The placement process that began in August last saw even the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Indian Air Force visiting the campus for recruitment for the first time.

As of now, 412 BTech and 148 MTech students have received offers and the recruitment will continue till April. “While post graduate placements are on the higher side as compared to last year, we are trying to reach last year’s figure for undergraduate placements despite the slight decline in core branches,” S.M. Sameer, Head, Training and Placement, NIT-C, told The Hindu.

Students of the NIT-C, which is ranked number one among the engineering colleges in Kerala by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, getting envious salary packages is not new. Last year, 600 BTech students were hired and the highest annual compensation offered was ₹50 lakh.

“One interesting trend observed this year is that companies are focussing on internships for second year BTech students, as a policy to spot talented students in the early stage of academic programmes,” Dr. Sameer said.

He said recruiters were primarily scouting for students who had an edge over others in terms of academic and co-curricular activities. “Grades and CGPA are important. But students who have achievements in terms of prizes and active participation in hackathons, special projects, internships were preferred over the others,” he said, adding that summer internship for third-year BTech students was also on the high.

Certainly computer science has surpassed all other core branches of engineering. Recruiters also preferred students of electronics and communication, electrical engineering, mechanical and chemical engineering even as fresh opportunities opened for software domains.

Some of the recent recruiters includes Reliance Industries, Vedanta, IFB Limited, IBM, Thermofisher, Baker- Huges, ADP, and DXC.