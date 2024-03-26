NIT-C signs transformative agreement with publishers

March 26, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has entered into agreements with leading academic publishers for the promotion of open-access principles.

The transformative agreements are with renowned publishers, including Wiley, the Institute of Physics, the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. The NIT-C is the first among other NITs to enter into such agreements, claimed a release on Tuesday.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna said the transition from traditional subscription models to the ‘Read and Publish’ model represented a paradigm shift in scholarly publishing at the NIT-C. “This is sure to bring multifaceted benefits to the community, enabling researchers to publish their work in open-access journals without incurring Article Processing Charges,” he said. The library team led by Arun F. Adrakatti, in-charge librarian and Library Advisory Committee, materialised the transformative concept.

