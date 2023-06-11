ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C researchers develop membrane to filter microplastics

June 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘The gap between fibres in this membrane is smaller than micro or nano plastic materials and hence can filter such materials completely from water’

Aabha Raveendran

A diagram depicting the functioning of the Electrospun membrane. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Researchers from the Department of Chemistry of National Institute of Technology-Calicut have developed a membrane that can extract microplastics from water.

The invention that can revolutionise the technology of water filters has been made by a team led by A. Sujith, a faculty of the institute and K. Juraij, a research scholar of NIT-C.

A. Sujith | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new eco-friendly membrane has been made using polyurethane (PU), graphene oxide and montmorillonite found in clay. They are converted into thin fibres using the technology ‘electrospun’ to make the membrane. The fibres can be seen only through an electron microscope.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been conducting research on electrospun technology for a few years and this membrane gradually evolved. The gap between the fibres in this membrane is smaller than micro or nano plastic materials and hence can filter such materials completely from water,” Mr. Sujith said.

 K. Juraij | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This membrane is hydrophilic, but does not dissolve in water. Hence it can be cleaned and reused many times. They can filter the plastic particles commonly referred to as ABS, PMMA, and PS up to 99%, 97%, and 95% respectively, Mr. Sujith added.

The membrane will be largely useful in the manufacture of commercial water filters. “The membranes and modules used in water filters these days are unable to extract micro plastics. This membrane can prevent the presence of microplastics in water and food to a large extent,” he said. In addition to this feature, the researchers have also found that the membrane is capable of absorbing certain dyes.

The results of this research, which is a boost to the global war against microplastic pollution of water, have been published in the journal named Applied Nano Materials of the American Chemical Society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US