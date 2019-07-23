NIT-C Kerala quota ranking falls

With its impressive placement record and the emergence as a top engineering college in the State, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), has been able to attract students from outside the State for its BTech and BArch programmes as the admissions closed on Tuesday.

However, the performance of Kerala students in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has baffled teachers at the NIT-C. The ranks of the students from the State were far below expectations. But they were able to secure admissions at the NIT-C because of the 50% home State quota.

Seat matrix

This year, the seat matrix for the NIT-C, including the supernumerary for female candidates, is 1,087. The largest intake is for BTech Civil, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, and Electrical and Electronics programmes.

An analysis of the closing ranks of the home State quota after the seventh round of allotment reveals that Kerala students performed badly in the JEE (Main) when compared to other southern States. The closing ranks even for the most sought-after Computer Science branch and Electronics and Communication were 11,022 and 17,059 respectively. Last year the closing ranks for these branches were 8, 439 and 13,365. At the same time, the closing ranks in the outside State quota for these branches this year were 4,820 and 8,378. Then again, the closing ranks for Computer Science in home quota at the NITs in Surathkal was 3,561, Tiruchirappalli 5,325 and Warangal 2,977.

Incidentally, the closing ranks in the seventh round for Computer Science in other State quota at the NITs in Surathkal was 2,156, Tiruchirappalli 1,373 and Warangal - 980.

State syllabus

T.K. Suresh Babu, Professor, School of Management Studies, NIT-C, who headed the placement centre as well as admissions earlier, said the Kerala students, especially those following State syllabus, were unable to cope with the all-India engineering examination such as JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) for admission to IITs.

‘‘The academic delivery and evaluation mechanism need to be addressed and improved if Kerala students are to score well in all-India engineering tests,” Dr. Suresh Babu said.