NIT-C records over 1,000 placements for second consecutive year

April 13, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has set the bar high once again with over 1,000 placements for the second year in a row.

This year, the highest offer was ₹47 lakh per annum (LPA) and the average offer for computer science and engineering students jumped to ₹22.03 LPA, up from ₹20.54 LPA the previous year.

Similarly, the average offer to electronics and communication engineering students soared to ₹19.29 LPA from ₹15.34 LPA. The overall average for all students climbed to ₹14.29 LPA from ₹12.91 LPA.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Praveen Sankaran, chairperson of the Centre for Career Development (CCD-NIT-C), lauded the hard work and dedication of faculty members and other staff. “The highest accreditation status for six years by the National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi, for five undergraduate programmes augurs well for the future career prospects of our students,” he said.

The NIT-C authorities said the success could be attributed to the students’ dedication as well as the institute’s forward-thinking teaching methods and career-readiness programmes. It has strategically focused on internships at industry-leading companies and research organisations.

The Centre for Industry-Institute Relations and the powerful 35,000 alumni network have worked tirelessly to forge strong connections across the globe, opening doors for NIT-C graduates in both public and private sectors. The innovative teaching methods such as flipped classrooms, co-teaching with industry experts, and gamification have made learning engaging and relevant to real-world situations.

With a recent influx of 200 new faculty members from India and abroad, the faculty-student ratio at the NIT-C has improved significantly, allowing for more personalised learning experiences.

The CCD ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen fields by offering career-readiness training workshops, coding programmes, hackathons, and CV clinics.

