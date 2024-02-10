NIT-C panel to look into professor’s Facebook comment hailing Godse

February 10, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has set up a committee to look into the recent social media comment by one of its professors hailing Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

In a release on Saturday, the authorities said that “the institute does not endorse or support any comment that goes against the principles and values upheld by the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi”. “To address the complaints related to the comment in question, the institute has constituted a committee to thoroughly investigate various aspects of the incident. It will prepare a comprehensive report, and based on its findings, appropriate action will be taken by the higher authorities. [The] NIT-C is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ensuring that its faculty members adhere to the principles,” they said.

Shaija Andavan, a professor attached to the mechanical engineering department at the NIT-C, had written “Proud of Godse for saving India” under a Facebook post by Krishnaraj, a lawyer. The post had said that Hindu Mahasabha member Godse was a “hero” for many in “Bharat”.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the recent suspension of Vysakh Premkumar, a final-year-student of Electronics and Communication engineering, over the protest against a ‘Geeta Gyan’ event held on the campus on January 21, the authorities said that the action “has been temporarily put on hold”. “The student in question has filed an appeal regarding the suspension, which will be reviewed by the appellate authority, the Senate. The Senate, being the highest academic body of the institute, will convene a meeting at the earliest to review the appeal.”

The authorities pointed out that the institute remained dedicated to “maintaining a harmonious and inclusive academic environment as always” as it understood the importance of addressing recent concerns that had arisen within the academic community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.