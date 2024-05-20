ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C organises cybersecurity training for Kerala Police

Published - May 20, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Training on cybersecurity and development of crime investigative techniques

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) organised a short-term training programme (STTP) on ‘Network and Security’ for Kerala Police officers on Monday. The programme was organised jointly by the Centre for Information Technology, Research and Automation (CITRA) and the Centre for Continuing Education and Skill Development (CCESD).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode City) Anuj Paliwal opened the sessions while NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna presided over the programme.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Paliwal said cybersecurity was the most important factor in the country’s critical infrastructure as all bank accounts, documents and government files were managed online.

“Growth in AI and drone technology and their misuse are posing more challenges to the police,” he said, adding that the first case against AI-related money fraud was reported in Kozhikode city. He spoke on the need to bridge the gap between technology and investigation.

“Knowledge and technology are making criminals smarter and, to fight against this, we have to become smarter than these criminals,” said Mr. Krishna

The NIT-C and the Kerala Police Cyberdome had recently inked a memorandum of understanding for strengthening cybersecurity initiatives and the STTP is part of the agreement. The focus of the collaboration is on enhancing the efficiency of cybercrime investigations and extending comprehensive support to the public.

CCESD chairperson Sajith V., CITRA chairperson Madhukumar S.D., and STTP coordinator Hiran V. Nath were among those present.

