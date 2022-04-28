NIT-C, Medical College sign pact for research

MoU envisions collaboration in multidisciplinary issues

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, and V.R. Rajendran, Principal, Medical College, Kozhikode, at the signing of the memorandum of understanding in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) and the Kozhikode Government Medical College have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for undertaking collaborative interdisciplinary research programmes.

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, and V. R. Rajendran, Principal, Medical College, signed the MoU at a function held at the NIT-C on Wednesday.

The MoU envisions developing collaboration between the two institutes in various fields to address multidisciplinary, scientific, technological, and educational issues relevant in the country.

The areas of collaborative research include biomedical image processing, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, robotics, 3D printing, nano medicine, implants and prosthetic devices ergonomic system design.

The research endeavours are aimed at building sophisticated treatment facilities that are beneficial to the patients as well as strengthening biomedical research to facilitate improved diagnosis of critical illnesses.

The institutes will also take advantage of the latest technology breakthroughs and scientific knowledge of the multidisciplinary research laboratories operating under the guidance of Indian Council of Medical Research.