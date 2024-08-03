ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C launches ‘Nivahika’ web portal for data management

Published - August 03, 2024 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

Portal is a milestone, will set a benchmark for other NITs, says Director

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has launched ‘Nivahika’, a cutting-edge web portal, that is expected to revolutionise how the institute handles and reports data.

“With Nivahika, we now have a reliable tool that ensures accuracy and consistency, aiding in everything from the Centre’s submissions to national rankings,” said NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna while inaugurating the portal on Friday. He added that Nivahika was not just a milestone for the NIT-C but could also set a benchmark for other NITs once it was fully operational.

The development of Nivahika was overseen by the Dean’s (Planning & Development) office, with critical support from the Centre for Information Technology, Research and Automation, Computer Networking Centre, and the Central Computer Centre. The portal is designed for systematic and timely recording of key activities by various departments and multidisciplinary centres, ensuring that crucial data is accessible anytime.

“Nivahika will not only streamline the availability of institutional data but will also provide secure access to authorised personnel,” said Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning & Development). She further noted that the portal’s automated report generation capability marked a significant advancement in how the institute handled data.

Hosted on the NIT-C campus, Nivahika offers access to the Director, Registrar, deans, heads of departments, and centre chairpersons through personalised user accounts.

