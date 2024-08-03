GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIT-C launches ‘Nivahika’ web portal for data management

Portal is a milestone, will set a benchmark for other NITs, says Director

Published - August 03, 2024 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has launched ‘Nivahika’, a cutting-edge web portal, that is expected to revolutionise how the institute handles and reports data.

“With Nivahika, we now have a reliable tool that ensures accuracy and consistency, aiding in everything from the Centre’s submissions to national rankings,” said NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna while inaugurating the portal on Friday. He added that Nivahika was not just a milestone for the NIT-C but could also set a benchmark for other NITs once it was fully operational.

The development of Nivahika was overseen by the Dean’s (Planning & Development) office, with critical support from the Centre for Information Technology, Research and Automation, Computer Networking Centre, and the Central Computer Centre. The portal is designed for systematic and timely recording of key activities by various departments and multidisciplinary centres, ensuring that crucial data is accessible anytime.

“Nivahika will not only streamline the availability of institutional data but will also provide secure access to authorised personnel,” said Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning & Development). She further noted that the portal’s automated report generation capability marked a significant advancement in how the institute handled data.

Hosted on the NIT-C campus, Nivahika offers access to the Director, Registrar, deans, heads of departments, and centre chairpersons through personalised user accounts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.