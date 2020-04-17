NIT-C job offerings intact

When companies across the sector are resorting to layoffs and paycuts, the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) appears to have defied the COVID-19 gloom with 600 of its students heading to fresh pastures.

However, owing to the countrywide lockdown, the students will join only by September. “Probably this is to ensure onboarding of all the selected students across India via placements in one batch as many institutions have different course completion plan now,” S.M. Sameer, Professor and Head, Centre for Training and Placement, NIT-C, told The Hindu on Friday.

In fact, NIT-C Director Sivaji Chakravorti had personally written to all companies to honour the offers given to the students at the time of placements. As such recruiters have maintained the full-time job offers extended to the students.

Mr. Sameer said the aggressive approach done right from beginning of the placement season in August last had helped to achieve the placement record. “Our target was to allow recruiters to hire about 750 students this session. In the last lap, during March-April more companies would have recruited the students, especially in the core segments such as civil, mechanical and electrical. Now that has been affected,” he said.

The students have received job offers from leading companies with annual packages ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The average compensation is also higher than last year. The NIT-C is ranked number one among the engineering colleges in Kerala by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

However, summer internships of third year B.Tech students, he said, had been hit by the COVID-19 threat now. “Usually this 10-week programme commences on May. Now all institutions have declared vacation till end of May. And the NIT-C plans to resume classes from May 25 and conduct examinations by June last week. So, July will be devoted for internships,” Dr. Sameer said.

Most companies, he said had assured to cut short the internships to 4-5 weeks.

Dr. Sameer said that companies would not prefer to cancel the campus offers though a reduction in off-campus recruitment for freshers could be expected. This may severely affect students planning their chances through open recruitment after completion of the course, he said.

Campus placements in the next 1-2 years will be affected as companies may curtail their fresh hirings depending on the new economic developments.