NIT-C invites applications for posts
Kozhikode
The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has invited applications for temporary appointment on contract basis to the posts of Junior Research Fellow in Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering & Computer Science and Engineering, Resident Medical Officer and Staff Nurse at the Health Centre. More details can be had from the “Job Opportunities “ link of NITC website (https://www.nitc.ac.in).
