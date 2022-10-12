NIT-C invites applications for PhD programmes

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 12, 2022 20:23 IST

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admissions to PhD programmes (winter semester) in various schemes such as full-time registration, full-time registration under self-sponsored category, internal registration for employees of NIT-C and external registration for candidates sponsored by the industry in the departments of architecture and planning, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mathematics, mechanical engineering, physics, biotechnology, materials science, and engineering and management studies. The last date for receipt of online applications is November 10. For details, visit the ‘Admissions’ link of the NIT-C website: https://www.nitc.ac.in. or contact A.V. Babu, Chairperson, PG Admissions, NIT-C (phone: 0495-2286119), a release said.

