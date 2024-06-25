ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-C invites applications for ad-hoc faculty members

Updated - June 25, 2024 07:41 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 07:40 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) will hold a walk-in interview on June 28 for appointment of 11 ad-hoc faculty members in the departments of civil engineering, electrical engineering, and education, and the Centre for innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation. Candidates with the specified qualifications may attend the interview at their own expense. For details, visit https://nitc.ac.in or https://nitc.ac.in/recruitments/contract-adhoc-recruitment.

The institute has also invited applications for Professor of Practice, visiting and adjunct faculty positions. Experts from reputed industries, R&D institutions, and national and international institutions, and universities are eligible to apply. Visit https://nitc.ac.in/recruitments/faculty-recruitments-adjunct-pop-visiting-faculty for details.

