NIT-C BTech results on Thursday

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) plans to publish the final-year BTech results on Thursday. Online examinations for more than 1,000 students were completed last week. Almost 50% of the examinations, including internal assignments and midterm tests, had been completed before the lockdown.

“The remaining examinations were conducted through various modes, including online examinations, assignments and telephonic viva voce, as the institute has been following a continuous evaluation process,” Saly George, Professor and Dean (Academic), told The Hindu on Monday.

The examinations were conducted without diluting the quality of the evaluation so as to enable the final-year students to go ahead with the placement process and higher studies. This year, over 600 of the NIT-C students have been hired by leading companies in the country and abroad. Jobs have been offered with annual packages ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

The NIT-C administration has also decided to allow the students to vacate their hostel following the COVID-19 protocol.

Online classes

Prof. George said that online classes for the current batches of BTech students was completed on Monday. The evaluation through assignments and online examinations would be conducted in July-August and the next academic session would begin on September 3.

Classes would be conducted through multiple platforms, including Moodle, which is designed to support both teaching and learning and widely used by institutions globally. Besides, the NIT-C has its own eduserver with a dedicated team to support the students for online classroom programmes.

Admissions

Admissions to the new batches would be based on the decision of the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development on conducting the Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes.

The second JEE (Main) is now rescheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23. The dates are likely to be revised in view of the COVID-19 situation. The NTA had conducted the first JEE (Main) examinations in January.

Those candidates who have already appeared for JEE (Main) January-2020 Examination can appear in JEE (Main) in July for improvement, if they wish.