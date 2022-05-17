NIT-C alumni awards presented

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajashree presented the Prof K. M. Bahauddin Award for distinguished engineering teacher of Kerala 2022 instituted by National Institute of Technology Calicut Alumni Association (NITCAA) Cochin Chapter to P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NITC, in Kochi recently. The award comprised a cheque for ₹1 lakh, citation and memento.

P. Saranya of civil engineering department, received the NITCAA Award for outstanding doctoral thesis in engineering and technology in Kerala 2022. Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC, gave away this award comprising a cheque for ₹10,000, citation and memento. Gayatri Sandeep, B.Tech student of production engineering, 2018-2022 batch, won the Jussay gold medal for best outgoing student at NIT 2022. Dr. Rajashree handed over the gold medal and certificate to her.