Nishagandhi dance festival off to a grand start in Thiruvananthapuram

February 15, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Setting the stage for an array of performances by leading exponents as well as up-and-coming artistes of diverse classical dance traditions of the country, the week-long Nishagandhi dance festival got off to a spectacular start at Nishagandhi Auditorium on the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the event that will last till February 21 , Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas who inaugurated the event being organised by Kerala Tourism said art being a major attraction for tourists, the Nishagandhi dance festival was expected to attract more foreign tourists to the State.

Yet to gain pace

“While Kerala has set a record in the arrival of domestic tourists during the post-pandemic time, footfall of foreign tourists is yet to gain pace. Cultural events like the Nishagandhi festival will help attract more tourists. The festival also figures prominently in Kerala Tourism’s efforts to keep intact the country’s diversity in arts,” Mr. Riyas said.

Against social evils

“Keralites, being open to accepting and respecting the country’s diversity, are keen on sustaining diversity in all forms. Also, through art, artistes often raise their voice against social evils and anti-democratic tendencies afflicting social harmony,” he said.

The Minister presented the prestigious Nishagandhi Puraskaram to Kuchipudi maestros Raja Reddy and his wife Radha Reddy. The Delhi-based duo is known for their inspiring role as gurus and choreographers. They created history by being the first couple to receive Padma awards and by initiating their daughters to dance, thus gaining the name ‘Kuchipudi family’. The award carries a prize of ₹1.5 lakh, a statuette of Bharathamuni and a citation.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, Transport Minister Antony Raju lauded the post-pandemic efforts of Kerala Tourism that helped the State find a place on the world tourism map.

Events

A fusion dance by the Regatta Natya Sangeetha Kendra followed by a Bharatanatyam recital by Rama Vaidyanathan and her group, and Kuchipudi performance by Archana Raj were staged on the inaugural day.

Tourism Principal Secretary K.S. Srinivas welcomed the gathering while Kerala Tourism Development Corporation chairman P.K. Sasi and Additional Director (General), Department of Tourism, Prem Krishnan were also present.

The programmes start at 6 p.m. on all days.