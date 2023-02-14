Nishagandhi dance festival kicks off on Wednesday

February 14, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism’s week-long Nishagandhi dance festival will kick off at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds here on Wednesday, setting the stage for an array of performances by leading exponents as well as up-and-coming artistes of diverse classical dance forms of the country.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is set to inaugurate the festival, will present the Nishagandhi Puraskaram to Kuchipudi maestros Raja Reddy and his wife Radha Reddy. Known for their inspiring roles as gurus and choreographers, the Delhi-based duo created history by being the first couple to receive Padma awards and by initiating their daughters into dance, thus gaining the name ‘Kuchipudi family.’

This edition of the festival features performances by Rama Vaidyanathan and group (Bharatanatyam), Archana Raj (Kuchipudi), Janet James (Bharatanatyam), Krishnakshi Kashyap (Sattriya), Aswathy Krishna (Mohiniyattam), Pavitra Bhatt (Bharatanatyam), Sruti Bandopadhay and group (Manipuri), Ramdas (Bharatanatyam), Deepti Omchery Bhalla (Mohiniyattam), Sayanee Chavda (Kathak), Ananthapuri sisters (Bharatanatyam), Hari and Chethana (Kathak), Padmaja Reddy and group (Kuchipudi), Padmini Krishnan (Kuchipudi), Malavika Menon (Mohiniyattam), Rahul Acharya (Odissi), Ayana Mukherjee (Kuchipudi), Pallavi Krishnan and group (Mohiniyattam), and Radhe Jaggi (Bharatanatyam).

The inaugural programme will include a fusion dance by Regatta Natya Sangeetha Kendra, followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by Rama Vaidyanathan and her group. The programmes start at 6 p.m. on all days. Entry is free.

Also, eminent artistes will be performing ‘Kathakali Mela’ at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds which will be held in parallel with the dance festival on all the days.

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty will preside over the opening ceremony. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guests for the inaugural function.