November 17, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) is conducting an online seminar on Identification and Management of Bipolar Mood Disorder on Saturday. The one-hour Malayalam webinar will be streamed live on Google Meet and YouTube from the NISH campus at Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram from 10.30 a.m. For registration, visit http://nidas.nish.ac.in/be-a-participant/ or contact 0471-2944675. For more details, visit http://nidas.nish.ac.in/.