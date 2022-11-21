NISH to be upgraded to varsity: Minister

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will be upgraded into a university, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the silver jubilee of NISH here on Sunday.

Dr. Bindu said other institutions working in the area of the differently abled in the State would be included in a network so that the Kerala became a model in the area of rehabilitation of the differently abled.

She said the government aimed at making Kerala the most disabled-friendly State in the country. At a time when rapid advances were being made in technology, there was need to provide the best assistive devices and equip the differently abled to overcome physical limitations. NISH that used to assist those facing hearing and speech problems had today grown to assist all people experience problems in grasping ideas and communicating them. It provided scientific training, including to those having autism. Its potential to grow into a centre of excellence, nationally and internationally, would be tapped, the Minister said.

She called for a change in the attitudes towards the differently abled. An environment which enables their participation in all walks of life should exist. Government offices, local self-govrenment institutions, colleges and schools, transport, and public spaces shold become completely disabled friendly.

A souvenir on 25 years of NISH and various books prepared by it were released by Dr. Bindu. Former officials, employees, and students who achieved excellence were honoured on the occasion. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided.