ADVERTISEMENT

NISH launches peer-reviewed journal on disabilities studies and rehabilitation sciences

March 04, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has introduced a peer-reviewed online journal that will focus on research in various facets of disability, education and rehabilitation science.

Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu formally launched the Journal for Rehabilitation Sciences and Disability Studies here on Monday.

The journal will be published bi-annually in April and October. The publication will deal with a wide range of topics including rehabilitation sciences encompassing audiology, speech language, pathology, psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, orthotics, prosthetics etc.; special education, assistive technology, disability assessment, disability prevention, inclusive education, social work, disability and gender, and disability legislation and policies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural issue comprises research articles on the auditory performance of children using cochlear implants, feeding difficulties and oral sensory-motor sensitivity in children with autism spectrum disorders, cognitive communication disabilities in persons with traumatic brain injury, and the effectiveness of oral placement therapy tools and traditional speech therapy for improving speech intelligibility in those afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease.

The journal can be accessed free-of-cost on the online link: https://nish.ac.in/journal/issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US