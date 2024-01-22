NISAR Mission an enabling partnership between US and India: NASA-JPL scientists

January 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

NASA scientists on Monday described the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, scheduled for lift-off this year, as a “truly enabling partnership” between the United States and India.

NASA-Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) scientists lectured on the NISAR mission at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) located at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal. The series of talks was organised by the The US Consulate General Chennai which has partnered the Kerala Government to host a U.S. pavilion at GSFK.

NISAR is perfect for making reliable measurements for a broad range of applications, from forest management to flood mapping and monitoring, NASA/JPL Project Scientist Paul A. Rosen said. “This is a truly enabling partnership between the United States and India, and it is an honour to be a part of it,” he said.

He noted that NISAR is the largest space collaboration between NASA and ISRO so far.

At the U.S. Pavilion, participants can explore exhibits, and access high-on-demand educational resources. The pavilion includes exhibits on the environment, space sciences, and extra-terrestrial intelligence with renowned collaborators, including NASA and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Labs, a statement said.

The U.S. Pavilion is an example of our U.S.-India space diplomacy ties, US Consulate General Chennai spokesperson Samantha Jackson said. “We understand science, technology, and innovation are key tools to address global challenges such as climate change, health, education, food, water, and energy security. We support cutting-edge research and are building public-private partnerships that promote science and technology-based innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said.