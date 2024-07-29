Nirmala College management rejects demand for separate space for offering prayers

The management of the autonomous Nirmala College at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, governed by the Syrian Catholic diocese of Kothamangalam, on Monday rejected a demand by a section of students for a separate space for offering prayers.

The college management stated that it would continue its long-standing policy of not providing separate space for offering prayers on the campus. The institution, with over 3,000 students, had always taken care to ensure secular values, brotherhood, and tolerance, said a communication issued by the college management.

A section of the students had staged a protest on the campus on Friday alleging that the authorities stopped a few girls from offering prayers at the restroom. The college authorities denied the allegation pointing out that the non-teaching staff had brought it before their notice as the restroom was not designated as a space for offering prayers. “We had given them permission to offer their prayers at a nearby place of worship,” they said.

As the issue took an unwarranted turn with voices emerging against and in support of the college management, the representatives of a particular community held talks with the authorities and informed them that the students should not have staged a protest on the campus demanding a separate space for offering prayers. They also tendered an apology on behalf of the students while pointing out that vested interests were trying to cash in on such developments.

