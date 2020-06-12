NIRF ranks Amrita varsity fourth best

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has emerged as the fourth best university in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020. Vellore Institute of Technology and Amrita are the only two private engineering institutes to be ranked in top 20 in the engineering category.

The university was also ranked seventh among medical colleges in India after All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Christian Medical College, Vellore, NIMHANS, Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and BHU, Varanasi. “Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and its medical college again finding a place in the top 10 in the NIRF Ranking 2020 is testimony to the vision of the institution—goals of education for life and compassion-driven research. The recognition would not have been possible but for the efforts put in by the students and staff,” said Dr P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Attended by over 20,000 students, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has collaborations with 500 world-ranked universities. It also has secured research grants of over $100m from governmental and private funding agencies including World Bank, UNESCO, UNDP, Gates Foundation, etc.